Troubles continue at Electric Zoo festival after Randall's Island venue fills quicker than anticipated

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was more frustration this weekend for festival-goers at Electric Zoo on Randall's Island.

Organizers announced the venue reached capacity earlier than expected on Sunday. Anyone not already on Randall's Island was turned away.

Witnesses who uploaded video to social media claim people rushed the gates to get through.

Full refunds are being offered.

Friday's events were canceled just hours before the gates were set to open.

The company that runs the event said supply chain issues delayed getting the stage up in time. 

