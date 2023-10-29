Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams rallies with members of Sikh community following recent hate crimes

NEW YORK -- There was a call to action Sunday following a rise in anti-Sikh hate crimes in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams joined the Sikh community in South Richmond Hill, Queens, a neighborhood often refereed to as the Sikh capital of the U.S. They were hoping to educate the public about New Yorkers who come from north India.

It came after 66-year-old Jasmer Singh was killed earlier this month following a road rage incident and a 19-year-old wearing a turban was attacked on a bus.

"You are not about terror. You are about protecting. That is what needs to be taught throughout this entire city," Adams said.

The Sikh community also gifted the mayor a sword to represent his fight to protect their community.

