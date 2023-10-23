Family of slain Queens man wants suspect to face hate crime charges

Family of Queens man wants suspect in his death charged with hate crime

Family of Queens man wants suspect in his death charged with hate crime

Family of Queens man wants suspect in his death charged with hate crime

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is dead following a brutal attack that police say happened just moments after a minor car accident.

On Sunday night, his family spoke exclusively with CBS New York, calling for hate crime charges against the suspect.

With his heart broken, Mr. Multani talked about his father, Jasmer Singh.

"He was education, a very noble person, a simple person," Multani said.

Singh, 68, and of Sikh faith, came to the U.S. from India to raise his family.

"He was distinguished looking, with turban and all that," Multani said.

On Thursday, Singh was driving his wife home from a doctor's appointment in preparation for a trip to India this coming week.

But in an instant on the Van Wyck Expressway, Singh's life changed, after police say he bumped his car into another driver and that driver went on rampage against him.

"My father's skull was broken. Two front teeth was gone," Multani said.

Just one day after the attack, Singh succumbed to his injuries. His family was left shattered and his wife traumatized after witnessing it all.

"She still has that terrible impression right behind mind," Multani said. "That's why she's not here with me. She's not in that shape."

Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you. pic.twitter.com/JvhhmDJ9v2 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 22, 2023

Investigators said the driver of that other car was caught and now is facing several charges, including manslaughter and assault, but not as a hate crime. Multani said he is convinced his father's appearance as a turbaned Sikh was the reason for the brutally, and wants his death to be charged as a hate crime.

"The guy was addressing my father with his costumes, with his turbans," Multani said. "There was no reason for someone to go in that intensity. My father was targeted and it is a possible hate crime."

This latest death has resonated with Mayor Eric Adams, who took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Jasmer Singh loved this city and deserved so much more," further telling the Sikh community, "We reject this hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you."

"Consider the safety of Sikh community, please, that nobody would lose the father, brother, or son, like I did," Multani said.