Man charged with hate crime for allegedly punching man wearing turban and mask on bus in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police arrested a suspect Friday after a man wearing a turban was attacked on an MTA bus

Police charged 26-year-old Christopher Philippeaux of East Harlem with assault as a hate crime after the incident on the bus near 118th Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens on Oct. 15. 

Phillippeaux allegedly punched 19-year-old Mani Sandhu after telling him, "We don't wear that in this country." 

Sandhu was also wearing a mask, police said. 

First published on October 20, 2023 / 5:22 PM

