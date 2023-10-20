Man charged with hate crime for allegedly punching man wearing turban and mask on bus in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police arrested a suspect Friday after a man wearing a turban was attacked on an MTA bus.
Police charged 26-year-old Christopher Philippeaux of East Harlem with assault as a hate crime after the incident on the bus near 118th Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens on Oct. 15.
Phillippeaux allegedly punched 19-year-old Mani Sandhu after telling him, "We don't wear that in this country."
Sandhu was also wearing a mask, police said.
