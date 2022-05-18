Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams on possible reinstitution of mask mandates: "We are staying prepared and not panicking"

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams reiterates: No plan to bring back mask mandate
Mayor Adams reiterates: No plan to bring back mask mandate 00:43

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is staying firm with his decision not to reinstitute mask mandates despite the city raising its COVID-19 alert level to "high."

On Wednesday morning, the mayor was asked about masking in schools.

"We are staying prepared and not panicking. When I look at the hospitalizations and deaths, the numbers are stable. When I look at what our school system is doing, we are really changing the game of using testing, so people are staying home," Adams said.

The mayor said he feels pleased with the analysis he gets every morning from his health experts, adding if the city moves into shutdown thoughts with every new variant, it is not going to function properly.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

May 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

