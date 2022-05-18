Mayor Eric Adams on possible reinstitution of mask mandates: "We are staying prepared and not panicking"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is staying firm with his decision not to reinstitute mask mandates despite the city raising its COVID-19 alert level to "high."

On Wednesday morning, the mayor was asked about masking in schools.

"We are staying prepared and not panicking. When I look at the hospitalizations and deaths, the numbers are stable. When I look at what our school system is doing, we are really changing the game of using testing, so people are staying home," Adams said.

The mayor said he feels pleased with the analysis he gets every morning from his health experts, adding if the city moves into shutdown thoughts with every new variant, it is not going to function properly.

CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.