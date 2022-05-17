New York City raises COVID alert level to "high," advises indoor masks in public settings

NYC not at point of reinstating COVID mandates, Adams says

NYC not at point of reinstating COVID mandates, Adams says

NYC not at point of reinstating COVID mandates, Adams says

NEW YORK -- New York City raised the COVID alert level to "high" Tuesday, based on case numbers and pressure on the health care system.

Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan is now advising all New Yorkers to wear a mask in any public indoor setting.

"New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick. As a city, we have the tools to blunt the impact of this wave, including distributing tests, masks and promoting treatments," he said in a statement "Getting back to Low Risk depends on everyone doing their part and if we follow guidance, our forecasts anticipate this wave's peak will not last long. What we do now can make all the difference."

New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick. https://t.co/IqEa4Pts7G — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) May 17, 2022

People older than 65 or at high risk are told to avoid gatherings when possible.

The health commissioner also recommends everyone avoid higher-risk activities, like crowded indoor gatherings, and limit gatherings to a small number of people.

On Moday, the mayor asked New Yorkers to take precautions to be safe, but said we're not yet at a point of reinstating mandates.