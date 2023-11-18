Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams sets up legal defense fund amid corruption investigation

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has set up a legal defense fund amid a corruption investigation into his 2021 campaign.

The fund will be monitored by the city's Conflict of Interest Board, which is an independent agency.

According to the board, city employees are allowed to set up legal defense funds to raise money to pay for certain legal bills.

Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The FBI is investigating the mayor's campaign financing and its possible ties to the Turkish government.

Earlier this month, agents searched the homes of three people in Adams' circle and briefly confiscated Adams' phone and devices.

