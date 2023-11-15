Mayor Eric Adams joins CBS New York to discuss budget cuts & FBI investigation

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined CBS New York on Wednesday to discuss upcoming budget cuts and the FBI investigation into his campaign finances.

Freezing new classes for the Police Academy

Sources tell CBS New York and others that upcoming budget cuts are going to include canceling or freezing the Police Academy class, but Adams would not confirm or deny that information.

Citing the asylum seeker crisis, Adams said, "We need more assistance on all levels of government, and it's going to impact, and I've said over and over again, this has been one of the most painful periods in my public life on some of the cuts we have to make."

The mayor said an announcement on budget modifications will be made Thursday, adding, "I am not going to do anything that's going to impact public safety in this city."

The new class of 250 school safety officers has already been canceled, and the mayor recently suggested parents need to step up and volunteer.

Adams clarified those comments, saying, "And I think the way that was reported is not trying to put the burden of public safety on the backs of parents. That's not what I'm saying. We have many different teams, crisis management teams, that we have part of our anti-violence initiative, and we would like to see some of our block associations, community groups ... You see around our schools every day parents picking up their children, they want to play a role and ensure the public safety. The obligation is for the school safety officers and the police department, but right now, this is an all-hands-on-deck moment."

FBI investigation into Adams' campaign finances

Adams recently had to turn over his iPhones and iPad to FBI agents amid an investigation into whether his campaign got illegal donations from Turkey and whether Turkey benefited from political favors.

Adams' campaign attorney Boyd Johnson issued a statement that said in part, "After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators."

The mayor did not name that individual when asked by CBS New York.

"We identify something was improper. We immediately make that notification, proactively, and that is what we did in this case because I tell my team all the time, Maurice, follow the law. We must follow the law," Adams said.

When asked what that individual did, Adams said investigators could answer that question.

CBS New York asked Adams if he was concerned that this investigation could take him out.

"I say over and over again, I sleep well at night, you know. That is one of the things that people hear me say over and over again. I sleep well at night because throughout my public career, I've always told my team and everyone, we always have to follow the law, and that is what I'm going to do," Adams said. "And I know that no one can state that we participated in any type of donor scheme or any type of improper behavior. We followed the law and I'm going to continue to cooperate, and I'm going to continue to navigate the city out of the crises that we have as we continue to do every day."

Adams said he "cannot speculate" on if he feels he's being targeted in this investigation.