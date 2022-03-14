Watch CBS News

Mayor Eric Adams heads to Washington for National League of Cities summit

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington for a National League of Cities event Monday. 

He's taking part in a mayoral summit at the congressional city conference, where he'll discuss efforts to tackle violence in cities across the nation. 

Adams will also participate in a panel discussion during the conference's general session.

March 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

