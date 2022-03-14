Mayor Eric Adams heads to Washington for National League of Cities summit
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington for a National League of Cities event Monday.
He's taking part in a mayoral summit at the congressional city conference, where he'll discuss efforts to tackle violence in cities across the nation.
Adams will also participate in a panel discussion during the conference's general session.
