New York City Council members voice concerns about migrant camp on Randall's Island

NEW YORK -- There's more opposition to Mayor Eric Adams' decision to build a camp for migrants on Randall's Island.

The relief centers first put up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx were dismantled Tuesday because of flooding concerns.

Now, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams -- no relation to the mayor -- and members of the Council's immigration committee say Randall's Island has the same environmental challenges because it's also surrounded by water.

Council members are urging the mayor to consider indoor locations, including closed hotels in Manhattan.