Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Council members voice concerns about migrant camp on Randall's Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Council members oppose new migrant relief center plan
NYC Council members oppose new migrant relief center plan 00:32

NEW YORK -- There's more opposition to Mayor Eric Adams' decision to build a camp for migrants on Randall's Island.

The relief centers first put up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx were dismantled Tuesday because of flooding concerns.

READ MORE: Migrant relief center relocating to Randall's Island after concerns from Orchard Beach residents

Now, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams -- no relation to the mayor -- and members of the Council's immigration committee say Randall's Island has the same environmental challenges because it's also surrounded by water.

Council members are urging the mayor to consider indoor locations, including closed hotels in Manhattan.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.