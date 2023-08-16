Mayor Eric Adams announces new rules for outdoor dining he hopes will satisfy those opposed

Outdoor dining now permanent in NYC, Adams said

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has officially made outdoor dining permanent in the city, but with some new rules.

He hopes the bill provides some balance for those for and against the structures. It will help keep "al fresco" dining alive, but will also help get rid of old dilapidated sheds and other issues some communities were complaining about.

Adams was to sign Intro-31-C into law at Havana Cafe in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Under the new law, there are some new rules:

Roadway dining sheds will become seasonal in all five boroughs. That means restaurants will only be able to keep them up from April until November. They'll have to be removed for the winter and then reconstructed in the spring.

Sidewalk cafes, however, will be allowed to stay up year round, with a permit.

During the pandemic, restaurant owners say outdoor dining kept businesses afloat. However, some people are not a fan of the program, complaining about increased trash, rats, noise, less curb space, less sidewalk space, and less parking.

A public hearing was held Wednesday morning and there were some mixed opinions on the program.

"Overall, it was a lifesaver for us. It saved our business. It saved dozens of jobs, even during COVID," said Kevin Alicea, co-owner of Havana Cafe.

"We simply can't afford every six to eight months to tear down and rebuild these structures. That will cost us a lot of money and eventually be a race to the bottom," said Jim Morrison, who works in the hospitality industry.

"It's basically about confiscating public sidewalks at the expense of members of the general public," another person said.

As of Wednesday, officials are making applying for permits less expensive and easier to obtain. The roadway dining program is overseen by the Department of Transportation.