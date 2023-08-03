New York City Council passes bill making some outdoor dining permanent year-round
NEW YORK -- The New York City Council passed a bill Thursday making some outdoor dining permanent year-round but with caveats.
Restaurants can only offer outdoor dining in roadways under a new licensing system, and those structures will have to be removed for the winter, then reconstructed in the spring.
Sidewalk dining will be allowed, with a permit, year-round.
Mayor Eric Adams supports the bill, saying it will help keep al fresco dining while clearing out abandoned sheds.
