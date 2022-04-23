Anderson Cooper profiles Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday's "60 Minutes"

NEW YORK -- Anderson Cooper will profile Mayor Eric Adams for "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

They talk about the Brooklyn subway shooting, rising crime, COVID and the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

"Has there ever been a mayor who was in a gang, grew up as you did ... got beaten by police, and then joined the police force?" Cooper asks.

"There's a subtext to the election, you know? I'm hoping the young man that is sitting in Riker's Island because he's dyslexic and did not get the tools he deserved realizes that, 'Hey, Eric Adams was dyslexic. Eric Adams sat in a cell.' I'm hoping those who are on the verge of homeless or homeless will say, 'Dammit, Eric was on the verge.' You know, there's a great moment here ... A bend in the road is not the end of the road, just make the turn," Adams says.

When asked about the Brooklyn subway shooting, Adams says he doesn't believe it's an indication the city is in real trouble in terms of crime.

"When that shooting happened on Tuesday, Wednesday, people were back on the train," he says.

"What do you say to New Yorkers who are scared and feel that the city is headed in the wrong direction in terms of crime?" Cooper asks.

"We've moved 1,800 guns off the streets of our city since I've been elected, 1,800," Adams says. "And so we're putting in place the foundation of dealing with the immediate needs of violence, but we're also stopping the pipeline that causes children to get involved in violence."

