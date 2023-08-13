NYC Comptroller Brad Lander says Rikers Island needs "a management change" to improve safety & lower costs on "The Point"

Brad Lander says NYC spending "way too much" to detain Rikers inmates

Who should run New York City's jails? What's the price tag for asylum seekers?

Plus, there's a new documentary about a colorful New York congresswoman who helped break the glass ceiling.

Comptroller Brad Lander is the keeper of the purse and one of only three citywide elected officials. He says the city is spending "way too much money" to detain people on Rikers Island.

"The problem is not that we're not spending enough money. We are not getting the safety and the secure system that we need for those resources," said Lander. "A lot of what's needed is a management change."

Jeff L. Lieberman is the director of a new documentary about the legendary Congresswoman Bella Abzug.

Did the pandemic make it harder to find a mate? Or are New Yorkers just looking for love in all the wrong places?

In a bonus conversation on CBS News New York, Lander remembers his first New York City apartment and shares how he spends his Sundays.

