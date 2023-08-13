Watch CBS News
NYC Comptroller Brad Lander says Rikers Island needs "a management change" to improve safety & lower costs on "The Point"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Brad Lander says NYC spending "way too much" to detain Rikers inmates
Who should run New York City's jails? What's the price tag for asylum seekers?

Plus, there's a new documentary about a colorful New York congresswoman who helped break the glass ceiling. 

It's all covered this week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer." 

Talking Points

Comptroller Brad Lander is the keeper of the purse and one of only three citywide elected officials. He says the city is spending "way too much money" to detain people on Rikers Island

"The problem is not that we're not spending enough money. We are not getting the safety and the secure system that we need for those resources," said Lander. "A lot of what's needed is a management change." 

Watch Lander's conversation with CBS New York's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below. 

Jeff L. Lieberman is the director of a new documentary about the legendary Congresswoman Bella Abzug. 

Watch Kramer's conversation with Lieberman here or in the player below. 

New documentary tells story of New York Congresswoman Bella Abzug 07:08

Your Point

Did the pandemic make it harder to find a mate? Or are New Yorkers just looking for love in all the wrong places? 

Did the pandemic make dating more difficult? 03:20

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation on CBS News New York, Lander remembers his first New York City apartment and shares how he spends his Sundays.

Brad Lander on his 1st NYC apartment & how he spends his Sundays 05:52

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 1:19 PM

