The Point: NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams on asylum seekers, housing crisis, closing Rikers and 1st female majority

Talking Points

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams' job is to ride herd on the 51 members of the city's legislature, the group that serves as a check and balance to Mayor Eric Adams' power.

Speaker Adams called the asylum seeker crisis the top issue facing the city right now. She also discussed Mayor Adams' plan to convert office spaces into apartments to address the housing crisis and the plan to close Rikers Island.

Watch her conversation with CBS New York's Marcia Kramer in the player below, or click here.

Point of View

What's the latest in the Donald Trump investigations?

CBS New York's Dick Brennan is one of our top anchors, and he's also a political junky. He joined the show to discuss the former president's latest indictment in Georgia.

Watch the conversation in the player below, or click here.

Your Point

If you had a month off, what would you do? New Yorkers said they're dreaming big.

Exclamation Point

Speaker Adams is presiding over the first women-majority New York City Council. In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Adams said the focus on social infrastructure, women's rights and diversity is unprecedented.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.