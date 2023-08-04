Massapequa Coast Little League trying for 2nd straight World Series trip at Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Conn.

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- The Massapequa Coast Little League team is heading to the Metro Region Tournament on Friday to play for a spot in the Little League World Series.

The team advanced to the regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut after winning their third straight New York state title.

"I think we've been together about two months or so, and we've practiced 40, 50 times. We've played 15 games. So, almost every single day the boys have been working together, preparing for this moment," said manager Jon Henchy.

"We practice like every day. Our pitching does really good, our defense plays very good," said player Gavin Weiss.

"It helps you to bond with your teammates and coaches and family, and really just digging deep. And if you're losing a game, just come back hard," said player Andrew Cevallos.

"It's teaching them definitely how to work together and that there's no 'I' in team," said Daniele Kemper, whose son is on the team.

"Confidence, how to deal with people, how to deal when stuff goes wrong. They don't win every game," said JC Hunt, whose son is on the team.

Massapequa Coast's next game is against Smithfield, Rhode Island on Saturday at 7 p.m., and you can bet the whole town will be watching.

Nassau County officials gave their full support Friday morning as the team boarded the bus to Bristol and left with a police escort.

Massapequa Coast won the Metro Region last year, but lost in the second round at the Little League World Series.