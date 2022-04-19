Masks no longer required on NJ Transit after TSA announcement, Gov. Murphy says

NEW YORK -- The TSA is no longer enforcing the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

What does that mean for mass transit in our area?

Gov. Phil Murphy says masks will no longer be required on NJ Transit.

"@TSA announced that it'll no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings. Masks will no longer be required on @NJTRANSIT & by South Jersey Transportation Authority," he tweeted. "Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk."

Amtrak is doing away with the mask rule too, but the MTA says it will continue to require them.

The changes come after a federal judge said the court accepts the CDC's argument that masks limit COVID spread, but that wasn't sufficient to exceed the agency's authority. It's unclear if the Justice Department will seek an order to halt the ruling and file an appeal.

"This is obviously a disappointing decision," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit."

President Joe Biden began the mandate shortly after his inauguration, and the CDC recently extended it until May 3 due to rising cases from the BA.2 variant.

"We don't know how the BA.2 variant is going to play out across the country," said infection disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder. "My advice as a physician to anybody traveling on a plane would be to continue wearing a mask when you're traveling on public transportation."

U.S. officials say agencies are still reviewing the decision but airlines and airports are now free to make their own choices. Many of the nation's largest carriers quickly announced they will not require masks.

The news drew mixed reviews.

"I'm down to take it off. I hate it," traveler Dana Stewart said.

"I think everyone should have it to be extra safe," Brooklyn resident Jenny Jerone said.

"I personally chose to wear one for my own safety and well being, but for the safety and well being of those around me," another person told CBS2.

The Port Authority has not responded to our question about its plans. If you're traveling soon, it's best to check with your airline for the concrete rules.

