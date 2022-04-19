Some celebrate, others disagree with federal judge's decision to strike down national mask mandate on planes, mass transit

Federal judge strikes down national mask mandate on planes and mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.

The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.

At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.

The mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.

People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta flight from Atlanta and some people at LaGuardia Airport agreed.

"People are tired of wearing them and people are keeping themselves safe, so why not take it off?" said Crystalyn Pellop of Flushing, Queens.

"I'm down to take it off. I hate it. I hate it," added Dana Stewart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

But other fliers said not so fast.

"I think everyone should have it to be extra safe," said Jenny Jerone of Brownsville, Brooklyn.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control's mask mandate for airplanes and public transit, saying it exceeded its authority. U.S. officials said agencies are still reviewing the decision, but for now the masking order is not in effect.

"This is, obviously, a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask on public transit," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

You also won't need a mask to ride Amtrak.

Some airports around the country will keep the mask mandate. The Port Authority did not respond to CBS2's question about what it plans to do, but the MTA said it will continue to requires masks.

"I, personally, chose to wear one for my own safety and well being but [also] for the safety and well being of those around me," one person said.

The daily average number of cases in New York City for the last seven days is up to more than 2,000 and increasing. It was over 1,800 last week.

Mayor Eric Adams was pressed on when he would make a decision on possibly reinstating a mask mandate.

"After meeting with my health team, we're going to make a determination," Adams said.