Commuter advocate calls for "mask car" in trains, like the quiet car

TRENTON, N.J. - A commuter advocate is pushing for a "mask car" on NJ TRANSIT trains.

As CBS2's Meg Baker reports, masks are required on all trains at the moment - although a judge struck down the mandate Monday. The mandate had been set to end on May 3.

Adam Reich, a commuter advocate, is asking NJ TRANSIT officials to consider implementing one "mask car" per train.

"So the idea here would be that anybody riding in the designated mask car would have to keep their face covering on the mouth, nose covered, no drinking. Anybody who does not want to mask, can simply use the rest of the train," Reich said.

The commuter advocate says the quiet car is a model for the mask car.

"There's no cell phone talking. You could speak - it's supposed to be in a low volume. So there is a precedent for this. New Jersey Transit already has designated cars for special purposes," Reich said.

Commuters Baker spoke to all seemed to agree.

"I think it sounds like a good idea. It gives people the option," said commuter Julia Anderson. "So they don't need to be by someone without a mask."

"I think everyone is making different decisions, and people immunocompromised will feel safer," said Allentown resident John Odell.

"I think a lot of people are ready to get rid of them, but there will always be handful of people who want them," said Chatham resident Crystal Sullivan.

When Baker asked NJ TRANSIT directly about the mask car idea, leadership would only issue a generic statement:

"At this time, there are no plans to extend the mask mandate on board vehicles once the federal mandate expires. However, masks will remain optional, and we encourage all those who wish to continue to wear them to do so if that provides for a more comfortable travel experience. NJ TRANSIT has consistently followed state & federal health guidance since the onset of the pandemic, and will continue to do so moving forward."

"There's a greater level of protection when everybody in that environment is masked, and I think the mask car can accomplish that," Reich said.

Reich says with the rising number of COVID cases, it's a legitimate concern that should be considered for those who are high risk, or live with someone who is, but have no other choice than public transportation.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.