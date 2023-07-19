NYS Cannabis Control Board considering 212 additional retail licenses

NEW YORK -- The New York State Cannabis Control Board met Wednesday to tackle several issues.

Among them was the consideration of 212 additional retail dispensary licenses.

"The decision to further expand the CAURD program will help ensure the retail market is robust enough to sell the cannabis grown by New York farmers and accelerate the transition of New York consumers from the illicit to the legal market," an official said.

Also discussed Wednesday was the consideration of the cannabis growers' showcase initiative. The effort is aimed at expanding retail access at special events in places like wineries and farms, and boosting sales of legal cannabis.

