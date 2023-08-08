New York judge temporarily blocks new marijuana dispensary licenses
NEW YORK -- A State Supreme Court judge has temporarily blocked new marijuana retail licenses.
The judge issued a restraining order against the state's Office of Cannabis Management after a lawsuit filed last week claims the state has kept cannabis licenses from disabled veterans and other minority groups.
The agency is barred for now from issuing new licenses under the conditional adult-use dispensary program.
The next hearing is scheduled for Friday in Ulster County.
