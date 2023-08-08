Watch CBS News
Local News

New York judge temporarily blocks new marijuana dispensary licenses

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A State Supreme Court judge has temporarily blocked new marijuana retail licenses.

The judge issued a restraining order against the state's Office of Cannabis Management after a lawsuit filed last week claims the state has kept cannabis licenses from disabled veterans and other minority groups.

READ MORENew York's first recreational marijuana dispensary does over $12 million in sales in first 6 months

The agency is barred for now from issuing new licenses under the conditional adult-use dispensary program.

The next hearing is scheduled for Friday in Ulster County.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.