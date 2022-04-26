Queens subway station shooting victim identified as 24-year-old Marcus Bethea

NEW YORK -- We're learning more details about the man shot and killed at a Queens subway station, as the hunt continues for his killer.

The deadly act of gun violence comes two weeks after the mass shooting at another subway station in Brooklyn.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Marcus Bethea. They're still working to figure out the motive.

A disturbing image shows the frantic scene, as officers tended to the victim.

The NYPD chief of transit said Bethea was fatally shot in the stomach near the turnstiles at the mezzanine of the J/Z lines at the Jamaica Center-Parsons Boulevard station.

"The victim was standing in the vicinity of the token booth area when the suspect approached him and engaged him in a verbal dispute that quickly turned physical," Chief Jason Wilcox said.

The gunman fired off five shots, and police recovered a handgun at the scene.

Officials said there were no officers in the booth area at the time, but witnesses said police from other locations quickly responded.

"The cops were running like crazy," said Vidia Frank, who works nearby.

The latest NYPD stats show subway crimes were up almost 45% last week, and 65% for the year, driven by an increase in assaults.

"I don't feel safe. Like I said, it's not that many cops on the train," Harlem resident Aleah Shell said.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday the city is closer to launching additional safety measures on the subway.

"We found a number of interesting projects that can detect guns," he told Good Morning America. "We want to do pilot projects. We're still working out the details."

While cameras were working in Monday's subway shooting, the MTA's inspector general has initiated an investigation into the Sunset Park mass shooting two weeks ago, looking at why a number of stations were not transmitting pictures at the time. The MTA says it was an internet issue.

"The story of our camera system is quite amazing. We increased our cameras by 60% in just a few shorts years, because we decided to make it a priority," NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said during a board meeting. "Our camera failure rate is just about 1%."

Police say while the suspect in Monday's shooting may still be on the loose, there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.