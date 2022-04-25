MTA: Man shot at Archer Avenue/Parsons Boulevard station in Queens

Watch CBS News

NEW YORK -- There has been another shooting at a subway station.

The MTA said it happened at the Archer Avenue-Parsons Boulevard station in Queens at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

CBS2 has learned one man was shot and is in critical condition.

The MTA said subway service was not impacted.

