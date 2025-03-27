Watch CBS News
March Madness brings Sweet 16 to Newark Prudential Center

March Madness arrives at Prudential Center in Newark
March Madness arrives at Prudential Center in Newark 00:23

March Madness and the NCAA Tournament are coming to the Prudential Center in Newark on Thursday. 

The Sweet 16 action kicks off with Alabama's Crimson Tide and BYU, pitting the No. 2 seed against the No. 6.

March Madness Sweet 16 schedule

The Prudential Center is hosting multiple games this week -- two on Thursday, and more on Saturday. 

On Thursday night, Alabama takes on BYU at 7:09 p.m., followed by Duke vs. Arizona at 9:39 p.m.

Other Sweet 16 matchups Thursday include Florida vs. Maryland at 7:39 p.m. and Texas Tech vs. Arkansas at 10:09 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Newark will host the NCAA East Regional Final, also known as the Elite Eight. The matchups and timing have yet to be determined for those games.

Regular tickets are sold out, but may become available through NCAA Ticket Exchange

Street closures for March Madness in Newark

The Prudential Center is located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark and has four main entrances on Lafayette and Mulberry streets.

Fans can access the arena using NJ Transit, PATH, Amtrak, light rain or bus service at Newark Penn Station, which is about two blocks east. 

Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. for Thursday's first game and typically open 60 to 90 minutes before the start of an event. 

Officials say the following streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to midnight around the arena: 

  • Lafayette Street from Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard to Mulberry Street
  • Mulberry Street from Lafayette Street to Market Street
  • Edison Place from Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard to Mulberry Street
