"March for Our Lives" demonstrations planned across U.S. this weekend calling for action on gun violence

NEW YORK -- Demonstrations calling for action after more mass shootings are scheduled across the country this weekend.

They're being led by March for Our Lives, the group formed in the aftermath of the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"There were actually over 150 state laws passed after the march and the shooting at my high school in 2016, and those laws have saved thousands of lives," said Co-Founder Jaclyn Corin. "That state change is really necessary and we need to see more of it, but it's so important that we see federal change, because of gun trafficking across state borders."

Organizers say there will be more than 450 marches across the U.S, with the largest being held at the Washington Monument.

Their message to Congress is, "You're killing us with your inaction."