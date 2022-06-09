Uvalde survivor and victim's parents deliver emotional testimony at House hearing on gun violence

Tour helicopter crashes in Hawaii lava field with 6 on board

Social Security official: Monthly benefits likely to rise 8%

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to appear in upcoming Jan. 6 public hearing

House passes package of gun control bills in response to Buffalo and Uvalde shootings

Trump officials complained about quick reunifications of migrant families

FBI raids home of man charged with attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh

How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee public hearing

4 of 5 Marines killed when Osprey crashes in Southern California desert

#Gunporn: How gunmakers market firearms to young Americans

#Gunporn: How gunmakers market firearms to young Americans

House passes package of gun control bills in response to Buffalo and Uvalde shootings

House passes package of gun control bills in response to Buffalo and Uvalde shootings

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On