Maniac Pumpkin Carvers show off skills at Coney Island

Maniac Pumpkin Carvers return to Coney Island for showcase
NEW YORK -- The best of the best pumpkin carvers returned to Coney Island on Saturday for the ultimate pumpkin carving show.

Marc Evan and Chris Soria, founders of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers, showcased their skills by creating a unique and detailed design just for Luna Park.

They also answered questions and offered tips for anyone wanting to impress with their own pumpkin carving skills.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 7:49 PM

