Manhattanhenge 2024 is visible tonight in NYC. Here's where to watch for the best view.
NEW YORK -- Manhattanhenge returns tonight in New York City, with a second chance to see it Wednesday.
Here's everything to know for the best view.
What is Manhattanhenge?
Manhattanhenge takes place when the sunset lines up with the city's street grid. The sun appears to set perfectly between the buildings.
The phenomenon happens about four times a year -- two days in the spring, and two days in the summer.
It always draws a big crowd of spectators trying to take photos and videos.
"Reverse Manhattanhenge" then happens in the winter months, when the sunrise aligns with the grid.
Best places to see Manhattanhenge
Find the best view along the following streets in Manhattan:
- 14th Street
- 42nd Street
- 57th Street
The best times to watch will be 8:18 p.m. Tuesday or 8:19 p.m. Wednesday.
Manhattanhenge weather tonight
CBS New York's First Alert Weather team is forecasting clear skies for good viewing conditions.
Temperatures will be cool, with lows in the low 60s in the city.
Photos of Manhattanhenge
Check out some of these shots from years past.