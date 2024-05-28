Manhattanhenge 2024 is visible tonight in NYC. Here's where to watch for the best view.

Manhattanhenge 2024 set for two nights in NYC

NEW YORK -- Manhattanhenge returns tonight in New York City, with a second chance to see it Wednesday.

Here's everything to know for the best view.

What is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge takes place when the sunset lines up with the city's street grid. The sun appears to set perfectly between the buildings.

The phenomenon happens about four times a year -- two days in the spring, and two days in the summer.

It always draws a big crowd of spectators trying to take photos and videos.

"Reverse Manhattanhenge" then happens in the winter months, when the sunrise aligns with the grid.

Best places to see Manhattanhenge

Find the best view along the following streets in Manhattan:

14th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

The best times to watch will be 8:18 p.m. Tuesday or 8:19 p.m. Wednesday.

Manhattanhenge weather tonight

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team is forecasting clear skies for good viewing conditions.

Temperatures will be cool, with lows in the low 60s in the city.

Photos of Manhattanhenge

Check out some of these shots from years past.

A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York, United States. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Two birds fly through the middle of the street as people gather around to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Pedestrians cross a street during a Manhattanhenge on June 4, 2021 in New York City. Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

The sun sets along 42nd Street on July 9, 2020 in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

A view of the sunset from 42nd street is seen during the 'Manhattanhenge' on July 12, 2019 in New York, United States. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A partially cloud obscured Manhattanhenge sun set. Manhattanhenge is where the rising or setting sun aligns with the street grid in Manhattan, New York City. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images