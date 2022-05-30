Watch CBS News
Local News

New Yorkers view second straight Manhattanhenge sunset

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Conditions perfect for "Manhattanhenge"
Conditions perfect for "Manhattanhenge" 00:27

NEW YORK - New Yorkers were able to catch a stunning sunset for the second night in a row Monday thanks to the phenomenon dubbed "Manhattanhenge."

The name is a nod to Stonehenge.

The event occurs when the sun aligns with the Manhattan grid on certain streets.

It only happens four days a year.

If you missed it on Sunday and Monday, don't worry. You'll have another chance in July.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.