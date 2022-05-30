New Yorkers view second straight Manhattanhenge sunset
NEW YORK - New Yorkers were able to catch a stunning sunset for the second night in a row Monday thanks to the phenomenon dubbed "Manhattanhenge."
The name is a nod to Stonehenge.
The event occurs when the sun aligns with the Manhattan grid on certain streets.
It only happens four days a year.
If you missed it on Sunday and Monday, don't worry. You'll have another chance in July.
