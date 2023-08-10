Manhattan judge hearing arguments on future of troubled Rikers Island

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- A court hearing was being held Thursday on the future of Rikers Island.

A Manhattan judge will hear arguments on whether control of the jail should be taken away from the city, and put under federal receivership.

A federal monitor has issued numerous reports, citing poor facilities and violence.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration is against federal control and has said it will reform the troubled jail complex, which is scheduled to close in 2027.

