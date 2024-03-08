Manasquan High School's petition to overturn loss to Camden in New Jersey basketball state semifinals denied

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Education's acting commissioner denied Manasquan High School's petition to reverse Camden High School's controversial win in the basketball state semifinals.

Manasquan appeared to score a game-winning basket at the buzzer in the NJSIAA Group 2 boy's basketball semifinals on Tuesday, but the officials waved it off and Camden won 46-45.

Video evidence shows Griffin Linstra's put-back off an offensive rebound clearly was released before time expired, and that Manasquan should have won 47-46.

New Jersey state playoffs. Camden takes 46-45 lead. Manasquan appears to hit buzzer beat for the win. Refs reverse the call. pic.twitter.com/mTl93lfVb5 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 6, 2024

Friday, the Department of Education wrote in its decision not to reverse the call:

The Commissioner cannot find that the officials' decision regarding the basket was anything other than a judgment call, and the NJSIAA rules clearly state that once an official has made a judgement call, no appeals will be honored. Even if the officials' decision was not correct, under the clear and explicit bylaws of the NJSIAA, it is not reviewable. The NJSIAA's bylaws are adopted as controlling policy by boards of education when they elect to join the NJSIAA, which is a fully voluntary organization. N.J.S.A. 18A:11-13. Therefore, Manasquan – and every other member district – is aware that game officials will make judgment calls and applications of rule which cannot be challenged on the basis of error, and that there is no allowance for exception, even in the case of those errors which are deemed egregious by the affected party. Bd. of Educ. of the Twp. of Hazlet, Monmouth Co. v. NJSIAA, Commissioner Decision No. 399-94E (decided Dec. 3, 1999). Accordingly, the Commissioner finds that the officials' decision is not reviewable, and the NJSIAA's determination not to honor Manasquan's protest was consistent with its own bylaws. The motion for emergent relief is denied, and the petition of appeal is hereby dismissed.

Camden is scheduled to play Arts High School of Newark for the state championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Rutgers University.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Manasquan boys basketball team to stop the state championship game from being played Saturday, but a New Jersey Superior Court judged ruled against the team.

Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters Thursday he has no say in any decision that could change the outcome.

"Based on all the objective observations, the last-second shot by that kid went in, left his hand rather, before the buzzer. I feel very badly for particularly the players, coaches and their families," said Murphy. "They had one snatched from them, but apparently NJSIAA is not gonna review it and the result is the result."