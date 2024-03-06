Manasquan and Camden N.J. basketball semifinal playoffs marred by controversial ending

BAYVILLE, N.J. -- Look up "robbed" in the dictionary and there should be a picture of the Manasquan High School boys basketball team.

The Warriors and their fans were left stunned Tuesday night following the conclusion of their NJSIAA Group 2 semifinal game against Camden at Central Regional High School, after the officials waved off their apparent game-winning basket as time expired.

There is overwhelming video evidence that Griffin Linstra's put-back off an offensive rebound clearly was released before time expired, and that Manasquan should have won 47-46. And, initially, the officials agreed, but during the wild celebration on the court they huddled and a few minutes later overturned their decision, sending Camden to the state finals and Manasquan home to ponder what should have been.

New Jersey state playoffs. Camden takes 46-45 lead. Manasquan appears to hit buzzer beat for the win. Refs reverse the call. pic.twitter.com/mTl93lfVb5 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 6, 2024

What makes the matter even more frustrating for Manasquan is the NJSIAA, which governs high school sports in the state, rejected the school district's appeal on Tuesday night. Despite the videos showing the shot being released in time, the use of video to review game decisions is not permitted under NJSIAA rules.

The Manasquan School District responded on Wednesday morning, saying, in part, "We are currently engaged in pursuing all possible avenues of appeal with the NJSIAA and otherwise in the pursuit of ensuring fair play and integrity in all athletic competitions."

Our statement regarding the controversial call in last night's Boys Basketball Group 2 Semifinal game: pic.twitter.com/v1CDx9HA0m — Manasquan School District (@ManasquanBOE) March 6, 2024

Needless to say, social media had its say over the controversial ending.

This wasn’t even close. Manasquan got robbed! pic.twitter.com/RUogV8jw8K — Coach Mike Rice (@CoachMikeRice) March 6, 2024

From all video accounts I’ve seen, that basket should have counted and Manasquan should have beaten No. 3 Camden 47-46 #njhoops pic.twitter.com/3tvT6uasRj — Brandon Gould (@BrandonGouldHS) March 6, 2024

Unless something surprising happens, Camden will take on Arts High School of Newark at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the state championship game at Rutgers University.