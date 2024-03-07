Lawsuit filed to overturn Camden High School's controversial win over Manasquan in N.J. basketball state semifinals

NEW JERSEY -- A lawsuit is seeking to overturn Camden High School's controversial win over Manasquan High School in the NJSIAA Group 2 boy's basketball semifinal game on Tuesday at Central Regional High School.

The suit, filed on behalf of the Manasquan boys basketball team, is seeking to stop the state championship game from being played until a New Jersey Superior Court weighs in.

Camden is scheduled to play Arts High School of Newark for the title on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Rutgers University.

Manasquan was left stunned after the semifinal game when the officials waved off an apparent game-winning shot as time expired.

New Jersey state playoffs. Camden takes 46-45 lead. Manasquan appears to hit buzzer beat for the win. Refs reverse the call. pic.twitter.com/mTl93lfVb5 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 6, 2024

Video evidence shows Griffin Linstra's put-back off an offensive rebound clearly was released before time expired, and that Manasquan should have won 47-46.

The NJSIAA issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, in part, "Later, after being shown video clips, the second official agreed the basket should have counted. That said, the rules are clear -- once game officials leave the 'visual confines of the playing court,' the game is concluded, and the score is official."

Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters Thursday he has no say in any decision that could change the outcome.

"Based on all the objective observations, the last-second shot by that kid went in, left his hand rather, before the buzzer. I feel very badly for particularly the players, coaches and their families," said Murphy. "They had one snatched from them, but apparently NJSIAA is not gonna review it and the result is the result."