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Man wanted for allegedly raping two women in the Bronx, NYPD says

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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The NYPD is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly raped two women in the Bronx. 

Anthony Robinson, 42, allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman at a home near Boller Avenue and Tillotson Avenue on Nov. 23, according to police. Then, on May 6, he allegedly punched and raped a 22-year-old girl inside a home in the same area, police said.

Robinson has a dark complexion, brown eyes, is 5'11" and weighs about 190 pounds, police said. 

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The NYPD is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with raping two women in the Bronx.  NYPD

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips online or on X.

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