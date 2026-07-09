Man wanted for allegedly raping two women in the Bronx, NYPD says

The NYPD is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly raped two women in the Bronx.

Anthony Robinson, 42, allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman at a home near Boller Avenue and Tillotson Avenue on Nov. 23, according to police. Then, on May 6, he allegedly punched and raped a 22-year-old girl inside a home in the same area, police said.

Robinson has a dark complexion, brown eyes, is 5'11" and weighs about 190 pounds, police said.

The NYPD is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with raping two women in the Bronx. NYPD

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips online or on X.