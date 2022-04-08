NYPD: Man struck and killed by police van in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a man was struck and killed by a police van Thursday night in Brooklyn.
Police say the van was headed west on Eastern Parkway when it hit the man just after 8 p.m. in Crown Heights.
The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation continues and no arrests have been reported.
