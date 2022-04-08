Watch CBS News

NYPD: Man struck and killed by police van in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn 00:19

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a man was struck and killed by a police van Thursday night in Brooklyn. 

Police say the van was headed west on Eastern Parkway when it hit the man just after 8 p.m. in Crown Heights.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation continues and no arrests have been reported. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.