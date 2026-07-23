Man stabbed multiple times after possible road rage incident in Queens

A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after a suspected road rage incident on Thursday morning in Queens.

Police responded just after 5:30 a.m. to the area of 126 Street and 26th Avenue in College Point. They found the man stabbed in the back, head, arm and chest.

He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Officers said there was a weapon at the scene and the incident stemmed from a fight.

No arrest has been made, and no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.