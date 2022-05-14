Man shot in head and killed at Joyce Kilmer Park, NYPD investigating
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in the Bronx.
It happened at Joyce Kilmer Park at the corner of 161st Street and the Grand Concourse at around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Officers found the man, 27, unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
