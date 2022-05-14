Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot in head and killed at Joyce Kilmer Park, NYPD investigating

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Man shot to death at Joyce Kilmer Park
Man shot to death at Joyce Kilmer Park 00:25

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in the Bronx.

It happened at Joyce Kilmer Park at the corner of 161st Street and the Grand Concourse at around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Officers found the man, 27, unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 14, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.