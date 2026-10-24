Man dies after incident at East Harlem autism community shelter, NYPD says

Police are investigating after a man died following an incident at Quality Services for the Autism Community in East Harlem.

Authorities said they received a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at 3 E. 129th St.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground and unresponsive, the NYPD said.

Officials said the man was being restrained by staff members during the incident. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a 54-year-old staff member was also taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials did not release information about why the staff member was hospitalized.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause of death.

CBS News New York reached out to Quality Services for the Autism Community for comment. The organization responded with the following statement:

"Regarding your inquiry on the incident at our Manhattan group home, an investigation has commenced. Our condolences are with the family. This is also a difficult time for the other residents and staff at the group home. He will be greatly missed. We cannot comment further on a pending investigation."

Officials said the NYPD's Force Investigation Division is investigating the incident.