Cyclist dies after colliding with dog in Central Park, police say

A bicyclist died after he collided with a dog in Central Park.

The impact caused him to flip over the handlebars and hit his head on the pavement, according to police sources.

The 71-year-old man was riding his bike northbound on East Drive around 8:18 a.m. Monday when a golden retriever ran out in front of him.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the dog's owner remained on the scene. The dog was not injured, officials said.

The dog was off-leash, but in an area of the park where off-leash dogs are permitted before 9 a.m., police said. The pets have to remain under effective voice control and be licensed and vaccinated against rabies, according to the park's website.

The Central Park Conservancy said dogs are required to be on-leash on the Central Park Drives at all times.

"More than 40 million people share this magnificent 843-acre gift of green space each year. Every single one of us must accept the responsibility to keep it safe and welcoming for one another. Leash your dog, observe speed limits, and follow the rules of the Park," part of a statement read.

Law enforcement officials are investigating, but the NYPD said there is no criminality at this time.

Police haven't released the man's name yet, pending family notification.