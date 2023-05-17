Watch CBS News
Man charged with stealing "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged with stealing the iconic ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids.

According to an indictment, Terry Martin in August 2005 stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film. He was charged in U.S. District Court in the District of Minnesota.

The slippers, which are worth at least $100,000, were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis in 2018.

This is a developing story, so check back for more. 

