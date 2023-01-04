Man accused in MoMA stabbing extradited to New York to face charges

NEW YORK -- The man accused of stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last March has been extradited to New York to face charges.

Gary Cabana, 60, was charged Tuesday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

The March 12 incident was captured on surveillance video. Police said Cabana was upset after being denied entry to a film screening at the museum because of previous disruptive behavior.

He was the subject of an intense manhunt for several days before he was arrested in Philadelphia on unrelated charges.