Madeline Henriquez arrested in deadly hit-and-run of Long Island mother Cherokee Fletcher

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Police say they arrested the driver who mowed down a mother of five last week in Suffolk County.

Investigators say 22-year-old Madeline Henriquez surrendered Wednesday night.

Henriquez is accused of hitting 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher in Hauppauge.

"She was my soulmate. She was my everything," Fletcher's fiancé Steven Bartolomey told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

Walking on the sidewalk to a 7-Eleven to get some cash for their eldest child's school field trip, Fletcher was killed when a driver slammed into another car, jumped the curb, and fled the scene on Motor Parkway.

"Why, why couldn't you just take responsibility for your actions? You left five beautiful children motherless and a lonely man," Bartolomey said.

Henriquez was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and tampering with evidence.