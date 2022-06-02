Watch CBS News
Crime

Madeline Henriquez arrested in deadly hit-and-run of Long Island mother Cherokee Fletcher

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 women killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Suffolk County
2 women killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Suffolk County 01:56

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Police say they arrested the driver who mowed down a mother of five last week in Suffolk County. 

Investigators say 22-year-old Madeline Henriquez surrendered Wednesday night. 

Henriquez is accused of hitting 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher in Hauppauge. 

"She was my soulmate. She was my everything," Fletcher's fiancé Steven Bartolomey told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan. 

Walking on the sidewalk to a 7-Eleven to get some cash for their eldest child's school field trip, Fletcher was killed when a driver slammed into another car, jumped the curb, and fled the scene on Motor Parkway.

"Why, why couldn't you just take responsibility for your actions? You left five beautiful children motherless and a lonely man," Bartolomey said.

Henriquez was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and tampering with evidence.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.