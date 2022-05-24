Police: 2 people killed in separate hit-and-run crashes overnight in Suffolk County

2 people killed by hit-and-run drivers in Suffolk County

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- Police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes in Suffolk County.

Both happened between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday.

In West Islip, investigators say a vehicle was heading west on Montauk Highway near Pease Lane when it struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Hauppauge, a woman was killed at the intersection of Motor Parkway and Moreland Road.

Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle, then left the roadway and struck the woman standing on a sidewalk. That vehicle also fled the scene.

The victims' names have not been released.