Police: 2 people killed in separate hit-and-run crashes overnight in Suffolk County

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- Police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes in Suffolk County

Both happened between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday. 

In West Islip, investigators say a vehicle was heading west on Montauk Highway near Pease Lane when it struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Hauppauge, a woman was killed at the intersection of Motor Parkway and Moreland Road. 

Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle, then left the roadway and struck the woman standing on a sidewalk. That vehicle also fled the scene. 

The victims' names have not been released. 

