T-Pain to perform on Jennie-O Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade float

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will once again be represented in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The makers of the Jennie-O turkey brand will display its float at the parade for the fifth consecutive year.

Grammy award-winning artist T-Pain is set to perform some of his iconic hits on the Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float.

"I can't wait to make my debut," said T-Pain. "I've got some surprises up my sleeve to help make it a happy turkey day and celebrate the start of the holiday season!"

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: T-Pain performs onstage during Leon County's Bicentennial Celebration at the Adderley Amphitheater on November 10, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. Getty Images

The gold and green float by Jennie-O was unveiled in 2020 and stands at 36 feet long, 25 feet wide and 24 feet tall. The brand says the float boasts more than 200 pounds of sparkles. The turkey's feathers are two stories tall and span a regulation football field from end zone to end zone.

"This is an exciting time of year for our brand, and partnering with legendary artist T-Pain will take our famous float to the next level," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager of the Jennie-O brand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 23: A view of the JENNIE-O float during the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) Getty Images

Jennie-O began in Willmar, Minnesota and is believed to be one of the top turkey brands in the United States. They currently have company locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

It is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota.

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m on Thursday, November 28.