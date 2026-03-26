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Join us on April 6 for the Lustgarten Foundation's NYC Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research

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Join us April 19, 2026 for the Lustgarten Foundation's Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research by CBS New York on YouTube

Join us and be a force for progress at the 2026 Lustgarten Foundation's New York City Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

It will be a morning of hope, remembrance, and action.

The goal is to transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.

Sunday, April 19

  • 8:30 AM Event Village Opens
  • 9:30 AM Ceremony Begins
  • 10:00 AM Walking Starts

Rockefeller Park at Battery Park City
22 River Terrace
New York, NY 10282

For more information, and to sign up to participate, CLICK HERE

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