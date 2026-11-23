One of the three teens convicted in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors has been released on parole.

Majors was killed in Morningside Park back in December of 2019.

Luchiano Lewis was 14 at the time Majors was fatally stabbed. In 2021, at age 16, Lewis pled guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges, and was given the maximum sentence as an adult - nine years to life behind bars.

Now Lewis has been released on parole.

Security camera footage captured Majors' last moments after being stabbed in the heart after her assailants tried to steal her cell phone.

At his sentencing, Lewis told the Majors family he felt "ashamed and embarrassed" by his actions. Lewis said that a schoolmate, Rashaun Weaver, asked him to "do robberies with him" and a third teen.

That third person, who was 13 at the time of the deadly incident, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention.

Weaver, who also pleaded guilty to second degree murder and robbery charges after fatally stabbing Majors, was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.