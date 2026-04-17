Molotov cocktail found at scene of Lower Manhattan fire, police say

A Molotov cocktail was found at the site of a fire in Lower Manhattan Friday morning, the NYPD said.

It's not clear if it started the fire, however.

A fire broke out just in a third floor apartment before 8:30 a.m. on Murray Street between Church Street and Broadway.

About 80 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. One person was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire marshals and NYPD personnel are on the scene due to the Molotov cocktail.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.