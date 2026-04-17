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Molotov cocktail found at scene of Lower Manhattan fire, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A Molotov cocktail was found at the site of a fire in Lower Manhattan Friday morning, the NYPD said. 

It's not clear if it started the fire, however. 

A fire broke out just in a third floor apartment before 8:30 a.m. on Murray Street between Church Street and Broadway. 

About 80 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. One person was treated for minor injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Fire marshals and NYPD personnel are on the scene due to the Molotov cocktail. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

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