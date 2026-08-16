Multiple people injured in police shooting on Lower East Side

An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Lower Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at 126 Ludlow St., between Delancy and Rivington streets, the NYPD confirmed. A butcher's knife was recovered at the scene.

Two people were transported to Bellevue Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Four members of service were being treated for minor injuries at NewYork-Presbyterian, the FDNY said.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.