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Multiple people injured in police shooting on Lower East Side

By
Jeff Capellini
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Jeff Capellini has been digital producer at CBS New York for 20 years. He previously worked for The Associated Press and several newspapers.
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Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

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An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Lower Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at 126 Ludlow St., between Delancy and Rivington streets, the NYPD confirmed. A butcher's knife was recovered at the scene.

Two people were transported to Bellevue Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Four members of service were being treated for minor injuries at NewYork-Presbyterian, the FDNY said.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

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