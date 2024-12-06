Funeral today for Lou Carnesecca, legendary St. John's basketball coach

NEW YORK -- A funeral service will be held today for legendary St. John's University basketball coach Lou Carnesecca.

The service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More Church on the school's campus in Queens. The 99-year-old Hall of Famer died last weekend, just over a month before his 100th birthday.

Growing up in Queens, he dedicating his life to coaching his alma mater. From 1965 to 1970 and then again from 1973 to 1992, Carnesecca patrolled the sidelines at St. Johns, wearing his now-iconic sweaters.

Lou Carnesecca's legacy at St. John's

In his 24 years there, he never had a losing season. He helped the team gain national prominence, winning more than 500 games and taking St. Johns to the Final Four.

"It's going to be very difficult to put the ball down, but the time has come," he said when he retired at 67. "There are two reasons, really. I still have half of my marbles and I still have a wonderful taste in my mouth about basketball."

Carnesecca was still active with St. John's as recently as Rick Pitino's introduction as the new head coach in 2023. The school dedicated a statue to him before the 2021-2022 season, and the campus arena was renamed Carnesecca Arena in 2004.

St. John's said he "endeared himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth."

He leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Mary, as well as daughter Enes and son-in-law Gerard, a granddaughter, niece and nephew in addition to extended family, the school said.