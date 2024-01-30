Loose or missing bolts contributed to F train derailment earlier this month in Coney Island, Brooklyn, MTA says

MTA shares update on cause of F train derailment

MTA shares update on cause of F train derailment

NEW YORK -- The MTA shared new details about what caused a subway derailment earlier this month in Brooklyn.

The agency says the F train derailed on Jan. 10 near Coney Island due to loose or missing bolts on the fourth car of the train.

There was also a track issue near the West 8th Street station.

Investigators say the two factors combined to cause the derailment.

The MTA said 37 people on board the train, including three crew members, were safely evacuated from the elevated tracks. No one was hurt.