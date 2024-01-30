Watch CBS News
Local News

Loose or missing bolts contributed to F train derailment earlier this month in Coney Island, Brooklyn, MTA says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA shares update on cause of F train derailment
MTA shares update on cause of F train derailment 00:29

NEW YORK -- The MTA shared new details about what caused a subway derailment earlier this month in Brooklyn. 

The agency says the F train derailed on Jan. 10 near Coney Island due to loose or missing bolts on the fourth car of the train. 

There was also a track issue near the West 8th Street station. 

Investigators say the two factors combined to cause the derailment. 

The MTA said 37 people on board the train, including three crew members, were safely evacuated from the elevated tracks. No one was hurt. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.